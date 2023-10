Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker are getting into the Halloween spirit a few weeks early.

The “High School Musical” alum took to Instagram to a pic with her 51.1 million followers, in which she and Porter snuggle while taking in the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens On Planning Her Wedding To Cole Tucker: ‘I Kind Of Just Want To Elope’

“Spooky szn + my fiancé = happy ghoul,” she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens shared more photos from their Halloween-themed excursion.