Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, brightened her day with a sweet surprise from her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

During her Wednesday visit to the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell, where she learned about their support for Ukrainian refugees, Kate shared a heartwarming moment with an 8-year-old girl named Liza.

Kate revealed: “I heard my daughter singing this morning, and it’s a song called ‘Shine Jesus Shine,’ and that made me very happy this morning.” This candid revelation brought joy to Liza and Kate, who bonded over their love for the song.

Known for her warmth with children, Kate chatted with Liza at her eye level, getting to know her better and discussing their favourite songs.

The visit was part of Kate and Prince William’s ongoing efforts to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The Vsi Razom Community Hub is near Kate and William’s Windsor home, where they live with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate pitched in by helping pack food and clothes parcels to be sent to Ukrainian families affected by the conflict.

