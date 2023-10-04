Click to share this via email

“The Golden Bachelor” has defied the skeptics by racking up record ratings.

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, the series’ debut episode last week wound up becoming the highest rated episode of any “Bachelor” franchise show in three years.

The premiere, which aired on on Sept. 28, attracted a totla 7.7 million viewers after three days of cross-platform viewing, adding an additional 3.34 million viewers to the live broadcast viewership of 4.36 million.

In addition, that cross-platform viewing also increased the episode’s rating in the 18-49 demographic by more than three times, rising from 0.62 for the broadcast to 1.9 after three days.

This marks the highest ratings for any “Bachelor” show since 2020.

In “The Golden Bachelor”, 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner is introduced to numerous age-appropriate women, while the show strives to make a late-in-life love match.