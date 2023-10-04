After three seasons on the Paramount+ streaming service, the rebooted “iCarly” is no more.

Variety is reporting that the series — in which Miranda Cosgrove and the cast of the original Nickelodeon series reunited to continue their characters’ adventures in adulthood — has officially be cancelled.

‘”iCarly’ will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson for the streamer said in a statement to the outlet.

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” the statement continued. “We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Cast member Laci Mosley was the first to note that the series had been cancelled.

The ‘iCarly’ revival has been cancelled after three seasons on Paramount+, according to Laci Mosley. pic.twitter.com/RVXskeYo62 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, cast member Nathan Kress, who played Freddie, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the cancellation.