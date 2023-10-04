Saturday Night Live returns in October with a familiar face: former cast member Pete Davidson!

Davidson will serve as the host for SNL‘s season 49 premiere on Oct. 14, with rapper Ice Spice as the musical guest. Bad Bunny is set to host and perform the following week, on Oct. 21.

The Dumb Money star departed the show following season 47, after eight seasons — most in which he was the youngest cast member. Davidson joined the show when he was just 20 years old and was perhaps most popular for his self-effacing “Weekend Update” appearances.

In recent years, Davidson has become even more well known for his high-profile relationships, which have included A-list romances with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Most recently, Davidson split from his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, in August and has recently sparked romance rumors with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

A source told ET last month that 25-year-old Cline and 29-year-old Davidson are in fact dating and recently spent time together in Las Vegas. “They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other,” the source said.

As for their recent getaway, the source added, “They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too. The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite. During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts’ Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time.”

