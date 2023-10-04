Rebel Wilson has some secrets to reveal in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, which comes out in April.

“I’ve been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to be totally by myself and isolated,” Wilson tells People. “It’s just been this secret thing I’ve been doing by myself for 18 months. It’s so exciting now that it’s done.”

According to Wilson, she vastly “underestimated” how much effort it would take.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Shares Health Update After Needing Stitches On Her Face Following Nasty On Set Accident

“I think the first few chapters were really s**t,” she says. “Then the editor was like, ‘This just doesn’t sound like you.’ So what I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I’m just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style — as if I’m sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life’s deepest secrets, which is a bit scary.”

According to Wilson, the book traces her career Hollywood career from the very beginning.

“When I first started in the business and coming up in Australia, and then in Hollywood, you play a little bit of the persona of yourself, which is you but it’s just sometimes a bit exaggerated for comic effect or a bit heightened,” she explained, admitting people have been surprised to meet her and discover she’s not like the brash characters she plays onscreen

“That was my first hurdle that I had to overcome,” Wilson said. “I know a lot of people think I’m exactly like my characters like Fat Amy … but then there are just other sides.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson To Release Her Directorial Debut ‘The Deb”s Soundtrack Under New Record Label Deal With Warner Music

She also noted that “a lot of people are shocked when they find out I’ve got a law degree, or that I lived a year in Africa.”

As for why she decided to open up her life in a memoir, she said, “There’s a lot of stories and personal stuff that I’ve never ever talked about. The book is this forum because it’s me just sitting down telling my own story, and that was the right forum for some of these more emotional things.”

Rebel Rising hits bookstores April 2.