Spotify chose to cancel Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast after just one season, and the company’s CEO is now hinting at the reason.

Speaking with BBC News, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek discussed the companies struggles in podcasting, which included severing the $25 million deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t,” Elk said. “We’re learning from those and we are moving on,” he added, as reported by Page Six.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘Was Not A Great Audio Talent’ Says UTA CEO Following ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Cancellation

Clearly, “Archetypes” was one that didn’t work, and he explained of his vision as Spotify becoming a platform for podcasters.

“We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues.”

Without mentioning the Sussexes by name, they were lumped in with the other failed podcasts that Spotify chose to dump.

READ MORE: Podcaster Bill Simmons Blasts Harry & Meghan After Spotify Axes $20M Deal: ‘F**king Grifters’

“We wish all of the ones we didn’t renew with the best of success they can have going forward,” he said.