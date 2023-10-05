Carla Bruni is opening up about her experience with cancer.

In a post on her Instagram account, the 55-year-old Italian-French singer and model revealed that four years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

READ MORE: Toby Keith Opens Up About His Struggle With Stomach Cancer: ‘It’s A Little Bit Of A Roller Coaster’

The post, featuring a statement in both French and English, Bruni marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by sharing her story.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer 4 years ago,” she wrote. “Surgery, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, I went through the usual treatment for this type of cancer.”

Bruni continued, “But I was lucky: my cancer was not yet aggressive.”

“Why wasn’t it aggressive? Because it didn’t have time to become aggressive,” she said. “Every year, on the same date, I do a mammogram. If I hadn’t done one every year, I wouldn’t have a left breast today.”

READ MORE: Austin Butler, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss And Carla Bruni Sit Front Row At Paris Fashion Week Saint Laurent Show

Explaining that she “hesitated for a long time before talking about this,” Bruni said that she was opening up about it now in order to urge other women to get regular checkups.

“I’m not writing this post to give you the details of my health. That’s repugnant to me,” she said. “The reason I’m posting this today is to deliver a message. But a fundamental message for all the women who will read this: Do your mammograms every year. Do your mammograms. Your lives depend on it.”

Bruni is married to French president Nicolas Sarkozy, with whom she tied the knot in 2008.