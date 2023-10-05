Josh Duhamel is eyeing Hollywood as to why his marriage to Fergie didn’t last.

The “Transformers” star, 50, stopped by the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast in a new ep shared on Wednesday, where he opened up about the leading decisions to split from the former Black Eyed Peas singer, 48.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it,” he began, discussing the intensity of Hollywood. “I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know?”

“I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets. Doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

After eight years of marriage, Fergie handed in divorce papers against Duhamel in 2019: the ex-couple share a son, Axl, 10. Following the split, Duhamel found love in a separate place with Auda Mari, 29, tying the knot with her in 2022. They’re currently expecting their first child together.

“I made peace with that part of my life. She and I have a great relationship,” he continued remembering. “There wasn’t anything wrong with it. We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.”

“I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t,” Duhamel finishd. “I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human.”