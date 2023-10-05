SZA is promising to make it up to Toronto fans.

On Wednesday, in a last-minute announcement posted to her Instagram account, SZA said that she was cancelling her concert that night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“I just tried to do soundcheck, I sound terrible,” she explained in a short clip. “I only wanna give you guys 100 per cent, and that’s what you deserve, and I won’t give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back, Toronto, and make it up. I’m so sorry.”

SZA cancels Toronto #SOSTour show via Instagram 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1QOw05u5i — SOS Tour Updates (@SOSTourUpdates) October 4, 2023

Explaining that she was postponing the show due to illness, SZA said, “I wanted to push through very much. I’m on as much dexamethasone as one can be on,” adding, “I tried, I came, I got in hair and make up and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”

She added in the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post, “U didn’t come to see me at 20% n hear other ppl sing from the crowd..u came to see the FULL SHOW!!! … I promise to give y’all EVERYTHING I got when I come back.”

In the comments on the post, Drake decided to show his support by offering to be SZA’s opener whenever she reschedules the concert.

“We gon do that s**t together when you come back,” he wrote. “Lemme open for you 😇.”

SZA’s next concert is set for Brooklyn on Friday.