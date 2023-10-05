It’s the fourth anniversary of Todd Phillips’ “Joker”, and he’s teasing more to come.

The 52-year-old director celebrated the milestone by sharing a snapshot of Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role on his Instagram on Wednesday, surrounded by rain and colourful umbrellas.

The caption of the anniversary photo read: “Oct. 4. Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come.”

The reference to more on the way seems to be a wink and a nod to the upcoming sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux”, which will bring back Phoenix, 48, alongside Lady Gaga, 37, who will be none other than the maniacal Harley Quinn.

A sequel for “Joker” understandably came to fruition in 2022 after the 2019 film set numerous box-office records and even snagged some love from the Oscars, earning Phoenix a Best Actor nom for his performance as the sinister clown.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed earlier this year that Gaga’s role as Dr. Harleen ‘Harley Quinn’ Quinzel is set to be an alternate version of the Quinn played by Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad”, which modern audiences may be more familiar with.

After numerous on-set sightings of Gaga and Phoenix hit social media throughout the months, the principal production of “Joker: Folie à Deux” has officially wrapped.