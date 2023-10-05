Tristan Thompson doesn’t want his past to affect his kids.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Khloé Kardashian’s ex opened up about his children beginning to understand things about his past infidelity.

“True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things,” he told Kardashian in the episode.

“They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father,” Thompson added.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shares four children with three women, including daughter True and son Tatum, who he shares with Kardashian, son Theo with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince with Jordan Craig.

Kardashian told him, “Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you.”

Thompson has a long, documented history of cheating on Kardashian.

“Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that,” she told him. “Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to.”

The NBA star said, “The thing that always sticks in my mind is I know how much I care about you. I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person, how come I’ve done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”

His ex responded, “We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. So I’m not going to fight that. I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible, for me.”

In a confessional, Kardashian opened up about the hurt she still feels over Thompson’s cheating.

“What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life. So I’m not going to forget it,” she said. “But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy and co-exist and be co-parents.”

She added, “Someone that I did not even want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof. I lost a parent. I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”