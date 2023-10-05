Drake continues to surprise social media, and once again, he’s getting his 5-year-old son Adonis get involved in the hype.

While many were hitting the hay last night, Drizzy took to Instagram to unexpectedly drop a new track titled “8AM in Charlotte” ahead of the Friday release of his album, For All the Dogs.

Fans will remember Adonis, whose mother is French artist Sophie Brussaux, crafted the artwork for their upcoming eighth studio album. In the vid, he’s back to using his talents, with Drake asking his son about “your beautiful piece of artwork.”

The illustrated goat, which also happens to be the star of Drake’s next album cover, is revealed to be named Daddy Goat.

“That makes perfect sense to me,” Drake responds.

“8AM in Charlotte” hears Drake touch on a variety of topics, including his “obsessed” haters and the weight of his “moral scale.”

The track follows the release of Drake’s last single, “Slime You Out”. featuring SZA.

At the time of publication, “8AM in Charlotte” is only available on social media, and hasn’t hit streaming services yet.