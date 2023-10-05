Drew Barrymore got a harsh lesson in the world of showbiz recently.

Last month, she excitedly announced the return of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to television without waiting for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike to resolve. But, things didn’t go as planned.

After some serious backlash and even a few cancellations, Barrymore, 48, decided to hit the brakes on her show’s comeback until the strike was over. Well, good news, the strike ended not too long after that.

Turns out, her WGA writers aren’t exactly thrilled with her. Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, who’ve been co-head writers on the show since day one, decided to say goodbye to Barrymore’s offer and declined to return. They were even spotted picketing outside the show’s Manhattan studio during the strike, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

White summed up her thoughts to The Hollywood Reporter last month when she said: “It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable.”

While “The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to return on October 16, it looks like it’ll be featuring some fresh writing talent.