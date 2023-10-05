In the Netflix docuseries “Beckham,” which delves into the life and career of football legend David Beckham, viewers get an inside look at his and wife Victoria Beckham’s love story.

However, things take an interesting turn in the series’ first episode.

Victoria shares her perspective on what initially attracted her to David, emphasizing: “I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.” But David interjects: “Be honest!”

He asks her about the car her dad used to drive her to school, leading to a humorous back-and-forth. Eventually, Victoria admits: “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

The series explores their journey from meeting at a football match in 1997, where they became tabloid sensations as “Posh and Becks,” to their 1999 marriage and four children.

Director Fisher Stevens, who conducted extensive interviews with both David and Victoria, revealed that the documentary captures some playful banter between the couple.

“Frankly, I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day,” he explained. “And — after all they’ve been through — how much they love each other, and how close they are.”

“Beckham” is now available for streaming on Netflix.