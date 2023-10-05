Joey Fatone wasn’t anticipating a Justin Timberlake departure from NSYNC.

While chatting with Yahoo Entertainment in an article published on Tuesday, Fatone, 46, explained his shock: “I was not blindsided by [NSYNC’s breakup]; I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing.”

READ MORE: Watch NSYNC On ‘Hot Ones’: The Boys Discuss Their First New Song In Years While Admitting ‘We Kinda Knew We Sucked At Certain Things’

Unbeknownst to the crew, Fatone and the rest believed Timberlake would rejoin the group after his solo stint.

“It was more of, ‘Hey, I’m going to do some music, and then we’ll get back together.’ That’s what that was,” he remembered. “I was like, OK. But then when he went on tour and then things started going, I was like, ‘All right, I’ll go do Broadway.’”

Following Timberlake’s debut album in 2002, Justified, the boyband went on a decade-long hiatus, which Fatone realized was more a matter of the music business and less Timberlake’s choice.

READ MORE: NSYNC Release Their First Song In Over 20 Years, ‘Better Place’

“When you’re younger, you think it’s that person. But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things. … That’s the business.”

Despite Timberlake himself voicing to The New York Post that NYSYNC wasn’t “in danger,” they finally released their first song in two decades for the “Trolls Band Together” film, titled “Better Place”.