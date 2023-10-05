Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is anticipating more than just the upcoming spooky season.

The lifestyle guru, 44, celebrated the Halloween spirit while simultaneously flaunting her baby bump in a set of Instagram photos shared to her 224 million followers on Wednesday.

Wearing a body-hugging, sleeveless floral dress from her collaboration with fashion retailer Boohoo, the Poosh founder captioned the image: “Tis the season 🎃”. The star stunned beside an autumnal array of white pumpkins.

She’s been teasing her love for Halloween lately, uploading a throwback to her 2022 costume on Oct. 1, captioning: “Ready for October 👰🏻‍♀️🖤.”

Kourtney is expecting her baby with her husband, Travis Barker.

The pair recently celebrated a Disneytastic baby shower in September, which featured Mickey balloons, Mickey snacks and an appearance from a barbershop band resembling Disney’s Dapper Dans.

Taking once again to Instagram, the reality star snapped a baby bump pic in front of a large sign that read: Baby Barker.