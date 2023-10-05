Kourtney Kardashian is anticipating more than just the upcoming spooky season.
The lifestyle guru, 44, celebrated the Halloween spirit while simultaneously flaunting her baby bump in a set of Instagram photos shared to her 224 million followers on Wednesday.
Wearing a body-hugging, sleeveless floral dress from her collaboration with fashion retailer Boohoo, the Poosh founder captioned the image: “Tis the season 🎃”. The star stunned beside an autumnal array of white pumpkins.
She’s been teasing her love for Halloween lately, uploading a throwback to her 2022 costume on Oct. 1, captioning: “Ready for October 👰🏻♀️🖤.”
Kourtney is expecting her baby with her husband, Travis Barker.
The pair recently celebrated a Disneytastic baby shower in September, which featured Mickey balloons, Mickey snacks and an appearance from a barbershop band resembling Disney’s Dapper Dans.
Taking once again to Instagram, the reality star snapped a baby bump pic in front of a large sign that read: Baby Barker.