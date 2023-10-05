Kelsey Grammer’s return to the iconic role of Frasier Crane has been nothing short of a heartfelt journey.

As he gears up for the highly-anticipated Paramount+ revival of “Frasier” on October 12, the Emmy Award-winning actor has been making a special connection with the studio audience before each episode.

In an exclusive clip shared with People, Grammer steps before an audience, receiving cheers and a standing ovation. With a grin and microphone, he expresses his gratitude, saying: “I’m delighted you’re here, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am that you’re here and how grateful we are that we have a chance to do this for you again.” He goes on to share his excitement about the revival and the new characters viewers will fall in love with.

Grammer becomes emotional as he speaks about his deep affection for the character of Frasier, saying: “My love for this character is very sweet. I wish you this!” He reflects on the incredible journey from the original series to the revival and marvels at how Frasier remains as vibrant as any real person.

He addresses the audience with a plea for their blessing and support, promising to reciprocate with love. He concludes with: “Frasier lives on, so does Kelsey. Thank you. We’ll see you in a bit. Thank you very much. Enjoy the show.”

The “Frasier” revival on Paramount+ marks a return nearly three decades after the original 1993 sitcom. This time, Dr. Frasier Crane faces new challenges, forges new relationships and pursues old dreams in Boston.

While some original cast members won’t be returning, the revival promises exciting guest appearances, including a tense reunion between Frasier and Lilith, portrayed by Bebe Neuwirth.

The first two episodes premiere on Thursday, October 12, exclusively on Paramount+.