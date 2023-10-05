Sharon Stone is pulling back the covers on a severe health scare that nearly took her life over 20 years ago.

In 2001, the Oscar nominee, 65, was given the tragic news that she had one percent to live following a ruptured vertebral artery that bled into her brain for nine days.

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Says ‘Don’t Come To Hollywood’ After Only Receiving Care From Her Dad During Health Scare

The news blew Stone’s glowing career and personal life, seeing as she had just adopted her son, Roan, with her then-husband Phil Bronstein.

“For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine,” Stone exclusively told People. “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don’t have seizures. So I’m a disability hire, and because of that I don’t get hired a lot. These are the things that I’ve been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now.”

Stone says she felt the loneliest she ever had during her health scare, feeling pushed aside by Hollywood and peers, only relying on her father for emotional support. She also divorced Bronstein in 2004.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Sizzles In Swimsuit Pic, ‘You’re A Hot Cup Of Java,’ Says Sharon Stone

“I lost everything,” she begins. “I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.”

Now finding the courage to tell her story, Stone reveals: “It took me a long time to understand that I had a life of my own and that I didn’t have to fix it for everybody else, and that it was okay for me to receive care, for me to be enough as a disabled person. I feel proud of myself and proud of my accomplishments — from surviving to helping others survive.”

She’s now on the board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation, which supports the institute her brain surgeon, Dr. Michael Lewton, leads in Arizona.