Maren Morris couldn’t take it anymore.

On this week’s episode of the “Popcast” podcast from The New York Times, the “Chasing After You” singer opened up about leaving country music behind.

“I love living in Nashville, I have my family,” she said. “There’s a reason why people come there from L.A. and New York to write with us. It’s because we have amazing songwriters there. That’s not gonna change.”

Despite all that, though, some things simply did not sit right with Morris.

“I couldn’t do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviours and laugh it off. I just couldn’t do that after 2020 particularly. I’ve changed. A lot of things changed about me that year,” she said.

Things really took a turn for her when she experience backlash over her songs “My Church” and “80 Mercedes” from her 2016 debut album Hero.

“Ironically, it was like, ‘She’s not country. Look at the way she dresses. Get the hell out of here. You don’t belong here. This is not, like, Dolly [Parton],’” Morris said.

“I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she added.

Performing in New York also helped to change Morris’ view of her career and the audience she could reach.

“It felt so diverse and accepting and loving. And I’ve only wanted to continue that and amplify that through my work each time,” she said of her first big gig in the Big Apple.

She added, though, that saying she is leaving country music completely is “a little hyperbolic.”

“Come with me if you please. Everyone’s welcomed,” Morris said.