Ed Sheeran has cleared up the rumours about a “crypt” behind his home, shedding light on the true nature of his construction project.

In a recent interview with GQ, Sheeran explained that it’s not a crypt at all; instead, he has built a chapel on his property to honour the memory of loved ones who were cremated. This sanctuary also serves as a venue for hosting wedding ceremonies for friends.

“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” he revealed. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

The Grammy-winning singer has endured significant losses over the past few years, including the passing of his mentor, Michael Gudinski, and close friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Wane.

Sheeran resides in his Framlingham, U.K. estate with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter. The couple got engaged in 2018 and secretly tied the knot the following year, with Sheeran confirming their marriage through his music.

His latest project, Autumn Variations, is a collection of 14 songs dedicated to loved ones, capturing the transition from summer to fall in England.