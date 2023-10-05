Jamie Foxx is one proud dad, and he’s not shy about showing it.

The 55-year-old actor recently took to his Instagram Story to share his support for his 15-year-old daughter, Anelise, during her volleyball game.

In a series of photos and videos, Foxx can be seen cheering from the stands, capturing moments of his daughter in action. He even shared a snapshot of the court with a caption: “Let’s go 14,” referencing Anelise’s jersey number.

Foxx is a father of two daughters. Anelise is his child from his past relationship with Kristin Grannis, while he also has a 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, from his previous relationship with Connie Kline.

During a 2017 interview with People, Foxx expressed his pride and love for his daughters, highlighting Corinne’s graduation from college as a particularly special moment. He shared: “It’s amazing to see our kids grow up. We’re so proud of them. They ended up being okay.”

In April 2023, Corinne shared with fans a “medical complication” that her father experienced while filming for Netflix’s “Back In Action” in Atlanta.

Foxx later publicly thanked his daughter Corinne and his family for their unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of their unity in keeping his health matter private and protected.