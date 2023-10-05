Roy Wood Jr., a longtime contributor to Comedy Central’s “Daily Show”, is saying goodbye to the late-night program as executives continue their quest for a successor to former host Trevor Noah.

Wood clarified his departure to NPR, explaining: “I can’t come up with Plan B while still working with Plan A.”

He expressed his reluctance to continue as a correspondent while another host was being considered, stating: “The job of correspondent… it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

Regarding the show’s current situation, Wood’s exit highlights Comedy Central’s challenges as it expands its search for a new leading figure. After Trevor Noah announced his exit in late 2022, guest hosts took over until the Hollywood writers strike halted production.

Initially, Comedy Central had seemed to favour Hasan Minhaj as a leading candidate for the hosting role. However, this decision appeared to be reversed after a New Yorker report questioned Minhaj’s autobiographical comedy routines.

The “Daily Show” is expected to resume original production on October 16, with guest hosts slated to lead the series for the rest of the year. The network aims to have identified a new host in the interim, with that person taking over by 2024.

Comedy Central issued a statement praising Roy Wood Jr. as a comedic genius and beloved teammate, crediting him with helping viewers navigate significant events like the 2016 election and the pandemic.