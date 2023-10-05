Jennifer Lee is liking what she’s seeing from “Frozen 3”.

The director, who previously helmed the original Disney hit “Frozen” and its 2019 sequel, shared an update on the progress of the upcoming third film in the franchise.

“Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away and I am so excited,” Lee said during a conversation at the National Film and Television School, Variety reported. “I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet — I’m not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as as team and I’m in there with creative. But with ‘Frozen,’ just a little bit more.”

Talking about the decision to make a third film, Lee said, “Our philosophy is this, and it won’t change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it. And I’ll say with ‘Frozen,’ Marc Smith, who was our director of story on ‘Frozen 2′, came with an incredible idea for more ‘Frozen,’ and it’s worth it.”

Lee, who also penned the screenplays for the first two films, revealed earlier this year to The Wrap that she would not be helming the next sequel.

In the meantime, Lee is also a co-writer on Disney next animated film, “Wish”, out this November.

The film stars Ariana DeBose as the voice of a 17-year-old girl, Asha, who makes a wish upon a star, leading her on a grand adventure, with Chris Pine playing the villain, Magnifico.

“From the first image of the film, he’s portrayed like a hero — and he may very well be at that moment,” Lee said of Pine’s villain. “There’s a moment in the film, and there’s a song Julia [Michaels] wrote that’s incredible, where Asha and Magnifico are completely philosophically aligned. And that’s been a dream of mine to get to do, having the protagonist and villain completely aligned. And then the minute they learn more, you see that change and each makes different choices.”

She added, “We’ve never done this expansive of a whole journey of the villain. And Chris Pine also brought that to it, because that’s what he needs to get inside the meat of the character emotionally. So he was such an incredible partner to do that. He’s so smart and he can sing, so he just kept coming alive more and more every day.”