A boxing legend is born.

This week, the trailer debuted for the new documentary “Cassius X: Becoming Ali”, which tells the story of the man who would become Muhammad Ali.

Focusing on the early years of his life and career, the documentary tracks Ali, back when he was known as Cassius Clay, on his journey from rookie boxer out of Louisville, Ken., to becoming the world heavyweight champion.

It also follows Ali’s evolution from working class intellectual to one of the most influential civil right advocates in American history, inspired by the teachings of Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad and his friendship with civil rights icon Malcolm X.

Malcolm would spur the young boxer to take the name Cassius X, before eventually changing his name to Muhammad Ali after joining the Nation of Islam.

Directed by Muta’Ali Muhammad, the documentary is based on journalist Stuart Cosgrove’s book Cassius X: A Legend In The Making.

The film premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and is currently set for release in the U.K. on Oct. 12.