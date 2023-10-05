Emaza Gibson claims in her lawsuit Derulo signed her to his new record label in 2021.

Jason Derulo is being sued by a woman claiming he signed her to his record label but then terminated her deal after she continually refused his alleged sexual advances.

Emaza Gibson filed court documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming the “Talk Dirty” singer “maliciously promised” to make her a successful singer when he contacted her in August 2021 about joining his new record label. In court documents, obtained by ET, Gibson claims Derulo told her that, as part of the new record label, he needed to find a new artist and he chose her.

Gibson claims she eagerly accepted Derulo’s offer to work for him and as part of the deal he “promised to make multiple music albums with [her].” She claims he officially became her mentor and supervisor in November 2021. But things quickly went downhill from there, she claims.

While recording music one day, Gibson claims Derulo told her that “if she wanted to be successful in ‘this business’ (aka, the music industry), [Gibson] would be required to partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine.”

ET has reached out to Derulo for comment.

Gibson claims that the manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from her in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator.

“This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo’s subsequent behavior,” the court documents state.

Gibson claims Derulo, through text messages, repeatedly invited her to have drinks and dinner with him at a “member’s only lounge” on multiple occasions, but she declined and insisted on keeping their relationship purely professional.