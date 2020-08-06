Amazon Studios Greenlights ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a Sony Pictures Television series based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy-drama “A League of Their Own”. The original film starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.

According to Amazon Prime Video, the new series based on “A League of Their Own” and will evoke the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic.

It will also widen the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. Amazon says, “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

In a new statement from the streaming service, “Broad City”‘s Abbi Jacobson will star and produce alongside Will Graham (“Mozart In The Jungle”).

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life,” said Graham and Jacobson. “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humour for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

The upcoming series will also star Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

No word on a potential release date.