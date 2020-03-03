DA Clears Officers Who Fatally Shot ‘ER’ Actress Vanessa Marquez

Two police officers who fatally shot former “ER” star Vanessa Marquez is in the clear.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Monday that the officers will not be charged, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as they acted in self-defence.

Marquez was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, Calif. in August 2018 after she pulled a BB gun on them. She was 49.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers was released along with the report. The video was slowed and superimposed to show Marquez possessing what appears to be a handgun and aiming it at the officers.

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident occurred in the afternoon. Officers from the South Pasadena Police Department visited an apartment complex to conduct a welfare check for a female resident (later confirmed to be Marquez by the LASD Homicide Bureau).

The woman was possibly suffering from a medical condition. When officers arrived around noon, they noticed she was having seizures, the sheriff’s department told ET, adding that they requested fire department paramedics to respond and assist with her medical needs.

The sheriff’s department also told ET that police continued to speak to Marquez for over an hour and a half in an attempt to offer her medical care when they became aware she was possibly suffering from mental health issues and appeared to be unable to care for herself.

She then armed herself with a weapon and pointed it at the officers (none who were harmed), at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, the sheriff’s department said, adding that Marquez was then transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The weapon recovered at the scene was a BB gun and described by police as a replica semi-automatic handgun. On Sept. 3, South Pasadena city manager Stephanie DeWolfe addressed the shooting in a statement, insisting officers “acted appropriately” during the fatal incident.

“We believe our officers acted appropriately under a tragic set of circumstances,” said DeWolfe in her statement.

“We are asking the public to respect the investigative process and allow the Sheriff’s Department and D.A.’s office to gather and release the facts,” she continued. “It is very unfortunate and sad that the incident involving one of our residents, Vanessa Marquez, ended tragically with the loss of her life. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues and fans during this difficult time.”

“We support our officers and stand by them during this investigation. We believe the facts will show that our officers, along with a mental health professional, made every attempt to resolve the situation peacefully before the use of deadly force became necessary,” the statement concluded.

Marquez, a Hispanic actress, was best known for playing nurse Wendy Goldman on “ER” from 1994-1997. She also appeared on shows including “Melrose Place”, “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Nurses”.

