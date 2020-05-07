Travis Barker Settles That Debate Over How You Should Pronounce Blink-182

The question “How exactly do you pronounce blink-182?” returned this week as James Corden brought it up on his show Wednesday.
Corden asked Travis Barker how you say the name of the band after the talk-show host started a debate a couple of years ago.
The musician said: “I think when we’re over there [the U.K.], we’re okay with people saying Blink One-Eight-Two. And in the States, it’s always been Blink One-Eighty-Two. So, I guess it’s just, like, where we’re at, like, when we’re in Europe and the U.K. they’re saying Blink One-Eight-Two.”
Corden insisted, “But it is One-Eight-Two. It’s not One-Eighty-Two ‘cause otherwise you’d say One hundred and eighty-two,” to which Barker replied: “Yeah and that would sound really weird.”
The drummer eventually said: “I guess because, you know, the way you just kind of explained it to me, it could be Blink One-Eight-Two.”
The comments come after band member Mark Hoppus and former band member Tom DeLonge were compelled to sound off on Twitter after “The Late Late Show” writer Ian Karmel brought the debate to everybody’s attention.
Corden chimed in:
DeLonge and Hoppus then replied to Corden’s message to call people out on their pronunciation even more.
