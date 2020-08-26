Judge Denies Roman Polanski’s Request To Restore Academy Membership

Roman Polanski is the acclaimed director of such Oscar-winning films as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Pianist”, but he’s also a fugitive from justice after fleeing the U.S. in 1978 rather than face a possible prison sentence for charges of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl.

Following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the organization that hosts the Oscar — expelled Polanski, along with Weinstein and Bill Cosby, for violating the Academy’s standards of conduct.

In May 2018, the 85-year-old director said he was going to sue the Academy in order to be reinstated, and he’s finally lived up to his promise by launching a lawsuit in April 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, filed a petition for writ of administrative mandamus, asking a Los Angeles judge to force the Academy to reinstate him.

In the suit, Braun argued that while the Academy allowed Polanski to petition for reconsideration, it did not provide him with an opportunity to make his case prior to being expelled, which Braun insisted is a violation of Academy policy.

“The Academy was supposed to provide reasonable notice of any adverse action to be taken against a member and a reasonable opportunity for a member to be heard,” wrote Braun in the filing.

“The Academy committed a prejudicial abuse of discretion in that the Academy failed to proceed in a manner required by law, the Academy’s expulsion decision is not supported by the findings, and the Academy’s findings are not supported by the evidence,” he continued.

Following the court filing, the Academy issued a terse response, insisting that it has no intention of reinstating the disgraced director.

“The procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable,” an Academy spokesperson said, reports Deadline. “The Academy stands behind its decision as appropriate.”

On Tuesday, the judge denied the request issued in the lawsuit last April.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel ruled that the Academy had a right to expel Polanski, afforded him a fair hearing and gave him sufficient notice of his expulsion.

“Roman’s membership in the academy is pretty worthless and we would not waste legal fees for an appeal for no real purpose,” Harland Braun, Polanski’s lawyer, said in response. “Roman is one of the greatest directors in movie history. His art will survive long after the academy is a forgotten relic.”

Prior to his expulsion, Polanski gave an interview to the Polish edition of Newsweek in which he described the #MeToo movement as “collective hysteria” and “total hypocrisy.”

~ With files from Associated Press