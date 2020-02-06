Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Have Actually Been Dating For ‘Several Years’

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant pack on the PDA.

RELATED: Will Keanu Reeves Be In ‘Fast & Furious 9’?

Reeves and Grant hit the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in Los Angeles back in November, first revealing their relationship. The event was presented by Gucci. The 55-year-old “John Wick” star wore an all-black suit. Grant, 46, wore a dark blue gown with a deep V-neck and silver flats.

Reeves and Grant have worked together for years. Grant helps Reeves with his 2011 book Ode to Happiness and again for 2016’s Shadows. They co-founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books in 2017.

RELATED: Zach Galifianakis Tears Into Keanu Reeves

The two have been friends for a long time but no one realized that their dating history went way back.

Grant’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, spoke to Page Six where she revealed that they have been dating for “several years.”

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Tilly recalled.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’” Tilly said, adding Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly continued. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a dazzle, dazzle Hollywood romance.”

She added that Grant is a “cool, elegant woman” and that Reeves is the “lucky” one.

“[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky,” she added.