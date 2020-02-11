Kelsey Grammer Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is ‘Ready To Go’ For 2020

Those tossed salads and scrambled eggs, they’re calling again.

Kelsey Grammer says the “Frasier” revival is “ready to go.”

The actor has been prepping the reboot since 2018 and now says he’s just waiting for a network to pick up the series, telling “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” the show is on “standby” while he works on securing rights.

RELATED: Classic TV Reboots In The Works

“We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer, 64, explained in November. “[We’re] working on a couple of possible network deals that we’re sorting.”

A spinoff of “Cheers”, “Frasier” ran on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. Grammer previously stated the original cast, including David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and Jane Leeves “seem to be” up for the reboot. Of course, the 2018 death of John Mahoney, who played dad to Frasier and Niles Crane, would need to be addressed in the revival.

“We would need to deal with that within the storytelling, but I’d want everybody back, if they want to come back,” he adds.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer Says There Are Six Competing Ideas For ‘Frasier’ Reboot

As for what Frasier has been up to since viewers last got a glimpse of the Seattle radio psychiatrist, Grammer has some ideas of where the new episodes would lead him.

“Whether he’s got six children and a wife in the islands somewhere, he needs to come back to probably resolve things with his son Frederick, which mirrors the show in the first place,” he suggests.

‘’Well, we’ve got a couple of TV things coming up. A possible ‘Frasier’ reboot. We’re getting a script now and we’ve pitched the idea, we’re putting it out there,” he said Sunday on the Oscars red carpet, per Canoe. “It’s been a couple of years in the process, but I’m very, very pleased.”