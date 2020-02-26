Lindsay Lohan’s Ex-Harry Morton’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Saturday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

A source told People that the 38-year-old restaurateur was discovered by his younger brother. An autopsy on Monday was completed but no cause of death has been announced until an additional investigation takes place.

Morton is the son of business tycoon Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse. In addition to starting Pink Taco, which has locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas, he also once owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and is an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse. “We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Pink Taco said in a statement.

In a new report from E! News, Morton died of “probable” cardiac arrhythmia and myocardial bridging with coronary atherosclerosis. His manner of death is listed as natural.

The official autopsy report, obtained by the outlet, reads “…arrhythmia and/or sudden death associated with myocardial bridging in some cases is likely associated with the pre-existing flow-limiting atherosclerosis combined with hemodynamic effects of the bridging resulting in myocardial ischemia.”

The reports also states Morton tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

In 2006, Morton dated Lindsay Lohan but was also romantically linked throughout the years to other stars including Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. Lohan paid tribute to Morton on Instagram. “Best friends. Best life,” she captioned the picture. Morton made headlines in March for purchasing the Beverly Hills home that was once owned by Elvis and Priscilla Presley for $25 million, though TMZ reports that this is not the house where he was found dead.

