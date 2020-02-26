‘Saint Maud’ Trailer Brings Terror To ‘Another Level’

Saving souls can be scary work.

In the new psychological horror film “Saint Maud”, Morfydd Clark plays a young nurse who becomes devoutly religious after suffering a terrible trauma.

A new trailer for the film, which premiered earlier this year at TIFF, finds Maud providing hospice care for cancer patient Amanda, played by Jennifer Ehle.

But care soon becomes obsession as Maud believes she must save Amanda’s soul from eternal damnation.

Directed by first-timer Rose Glass, the film looks like a thrilling and genuinely terrifying new take on the possession/exorcism genre.

“Saint Maud” is out in theatres on April 3.