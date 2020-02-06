Elijah Wood Has The Father From Hell In Gore-Filled Horror-Comedy ‘Come To Daddy’

A father-son reunion is anything but tranquil in the new horror-comedy “Come to Daddy”.

In the new flick from director Ant Timpson (“Deathgasm”), Elijah Wood stars as Norval, a snobby hipster who goes to visit his estranged father (Canadian actor Stephen McHattie), who abandoned him and his mother three decades earlier, when dear old dad reaches out to him.

Arriving at his dad’s remote cabin in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t take long for things to take a bloody, brutal turn that soon makes Norval wish he’d never responded to his dad’s invitation.

In the exclusive clip below, Wood and McHattie share some unconventional father-son bonding time at the lake.

“Norval Greenwood, a privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “He quickly discovers that not only is dad a jerk, but he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with both of them. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived, in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows.”

The film earned raves when it played the genre film festival circuit last year.

“Come to Daddy” hits theatres on Feb. 7 and iTunes and digital Feb. 11.