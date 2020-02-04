Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Return For Season 2 In 2020

While series creator Jon Favreau had already indicated “The Mandalorian” will be returning to Disney+ for a second season, on Tuesday Disney CEO Robert Iger made it official.

In a conference call discussing Disney’s quarterly earnings, reported Deadline, Iger revealed the second season of the “Star Wars” spinoff series will debut in October 2020.

In addition, he also announced premiere windows for two anticipated Marvel series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision”, which will debut in August and December, respectively.

Disney Sets Streaming Release Plan For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, More

Shortly after the eighth and final episode of “The Mandalorian” became available to stream on Disney+, in December, Favreau took to Twitter to reveal the show had been renewed.

“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau tweeted alongside a photo of one of the series’ alien creatures.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The decision to press ahead with a second season is something of a no-brainer, considering the built-in fanbase that already exists for anything set within the “Star Wars” universe, along with the series’ “Baby Yoda” character achieving breakout meme status throughout social media.

RELATED: Fans Spot Technical Goof In New Episode Of ‘The Mandalorian’

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” states the Disney+ synopsis of the show, which stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones and Ming-Na Wen.

“’The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” she synopsis continues. “We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”