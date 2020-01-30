Justin Bieber Accepts Hockey Challenge From NHL Goalie Jordan Binnington, Shares Footage Of Workout

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (10508832l) Justin Bieber Justin Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Dec 2019

An NHL star issued a hockey challenge to Justin Bieber — and he’s accepted.

On Wednesday, The Biebs took to Instagram to reveal the challenge issued to him by St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

It all began when Binnington left a comment on one of Bieber’s Instagram posts, writing, “10 breakaways me vs you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Gets Flirty With Wife Hailey On Instagram After Scoring Hockey Goal

Bieber then shared his own IG post, including a screenshot of Binnington’s challenge while issuing one of his own. “How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it.”

Neither Bieber nor Binnington has laid down a timeline for the challenge yet — stay tuned.

Bieber has since been busy preparing for the challenge, even sharing some footage of his workout to Instagram.

In the short clip posted Thursday, Bieber practices his puck dribbling.