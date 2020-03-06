Christian Bale Reportedly Set To Join MCU In Upcoming ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ As Villain

Christian Bale could be heading back into the superhero world.

According to Collider, eight years after “The Dark Knight Rises”, the award-winning actor is rumoured to join Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming third instalment of “Thor”.

“Thor: Love And Thunder” is the follow-up to Taika Waititi’s 2017 adventure “Thor: Ragnarok” and will feature the return of Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

But thanks to a new interview from Thomspon, we now know Bale will be taking on a villainous role for the upcoming feature.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s going to be good.”

She also offered some insight into what her character is up too, “’Valkyrie’ is king… if she can’t find her queen, then she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

The new flick would be Bale’s debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after staring in three DC Batman flicks from Christopher Nolan.

Portman is set to return to the franchise after skipping out of 2017’s “Ragnarok” but at Comic-Con 2019 it was revealed that Portman will be playing a female version of the Thor superhero in the next feature.

“Thor: Love And Thunder” is scheduled for a November 2021 released with production set to begin this summer.