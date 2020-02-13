Ryan Seacrest Reflects On Hilarious ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Chair Fall: ‘This Is What I’ll Be Known For!’

Ryan Seacrest took a hard spill on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”.

The unexpected moment came in early January as Seacrest was attempting to catch a gold balloon while in his chair. As he reached high with his arms, he tipped the chair over and fell to the ground with a loud thump. As he went down, his co-host, Kelly Ripa, exclaimed “Oh my god” as the audience gasped.

Ripa quickly helped Seacrest up with the help of a staff member and asked him twice if he was OK.

“Oh my gosh, he’s fine,” she then said.

Seacrest had a sense of humour about the situation and held the gold balloon after he got up, joking, “I got it!” The 45-year-old TV personality later posted the moment on Instagram.

“The first fumble of the new season,” he wrote. “Hope I make the playoffs….”

Seacrest dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and reflected on the incident.

“This is what I’ll be known for!,” Seacrest joked. “Normally we have these little balloons that fall down but they went big and got these grand, gorgeous, shiny, disco balloons that caught my eye when they first started to come down in the new year. I couldn’t stop staring so I’m trying to catch one of the balloons and then it happens.”

“What I realized is that we have this beautiful hardwood floor that clearly is just cement with a sticker on top,” he continued. “I fell hard, I got a bruise on my thigh. The show is called Live so we couldn’t do it again.”

Of course, Seacrest isn’t the only celebrity that’s taken a spill on television. Post Malone recently fell off the stage and into the audience during his headlining performance at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020″ in New York City.

Meanwhile, ET was recent with Seacrest and 49-year-old Ripa as they attempted to break the Guinness world record for most ballet dancers en pointe at the same time in New York City. Ripa, who has plenty of experience in ballet, joined in. Watch below:

