Cast of ‘Young Rock’ — NBC Sitcom Based on Dwayne Johnson’s Youth — Announced

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? A new TV sitcom!

The main cast of the NBC sitcom “Young Rock” has been released.

The comedy will be based on the “formative years” of Dwayne Johnson, according to the announcement made during the Television Critics Association press tour.

Bradley Constant will play Johnson at the age of 15, as a young teenager trying to fit in with other teens. “Marco Polo” star Uli Latukefu will play Johnson from the ages of 18 – 20, as he plays football on a scholarship for the University of Miami.

Stacey Leilua will also join the cast as Ata Johnson, Johnson’s strong, positive mother. “S.W.A.T.” and “Harriet” actor Joseph Lee Anderson will play Johnson’s charismatic father Rocky Johnson, and Ana Tuisila will play the role of Johnson’s sweet grandmother Lia Maivia, who shows a different side when it comes to business.

Johnson made the announcement on Instagram about the casting and also said production on the show has begun.

The NBC announcement stated the network has placed an 11-episode straight-to-series order for the single-camera comedy from Johnson and Nahnatchka Kahn serving as executive producers. Johnson will appear in each episode.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Begins Training For ‘Black Adam’ Role: ‘This One’s In My Blood’

“The show will feature Dwayne as he grows up through life,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said during the network’s executive session, reports Deadline.

“It’s Dwayne’s life brought to live by a brilliant and soulful writer like Nahnatchka,” he said, adding that Johnson and Khan (whose credits include “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”) pitched the concept together.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Gifts Sister-In-Law An Escalade For Christmas

Johnson already has an existing relationship with NBC thanks to his role as host and executive producer of athletic competition “Titan Games”.

Following the announcement, Johnson shared his thoughts on Twitter, telling fans that his “formative years, also known as my ‘Forrest Gump’ years were wildly unbelievable, yet all incredibly true.”