Premiere Date Revealed For 11th & Final Season Of ‘Shameless’

TV viewers have been following the adventures of Chicago’s Gallagher family since 2011, and that journey will soon be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Showtime revealed the premiere date for the 11th and final season of “Shameless”.

Back in January, Showtime president Gary Levine announced that “Shameless” will be wrapping it up after an 11th and final season.

“The characters of ‘Shameless’ have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Levine during a session at the TV Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

RELATED: Mickey Milkovich Is Back In ‘Shameless’ Season 10 Trailer

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make ‘Shameless’,” added series exec producer John Wells. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Following the announcement, several of the series’ stars took to social media to share their reactions about their shared “Shameless” journey coming to an end.

Let’s go on our final ride!! Season 11! @SHO_Shameless! What a ride it has been! https://t.co/YGZW7pEccs — Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) January 13, 2020

One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season. Thank you @Showtimesho for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher’s, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. So bittersweet! pic.twitter.com/WzTbxanbxM — Emma Kenney 🌹 (@EmmaRoseKenney) January 13, 2020

According to Variety, the final season “will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects, as well as gentrification and the struggles of reconciling the inevitability of aging.”

The season will begin on Sunday, Dec. 6.