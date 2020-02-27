Jay-Z Files Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department Of Corrections, Citing Prison’s ‘Barbaric’ Conditions’

Jay-Z is standing up for the rights of incarcerated people in a big way.

According to a report in The Guardian, the rapper has filed a second lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of 152 inmates in the state’s Parchman prison, alleging the prisoners are being subjected to “barbaric conditions.”

The suit accuses the prison of “abhorrent conditions, abuse and constant violence, inadequate health care and mental health care, and overuse of isolation… the people confined at Parchman live a miserable and hopeless existence confronted daily by imminent risk of substantial harm in violation of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.”

The suit seeks to have the Department of Corrections eliminate health and safety risks to inmates within 90 days.

The new lawsuit follows an earlier one launched last month, with NBC News, reporting Jay-Z filed the suit against the head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the warden of the state penitentiary on behalf of 29 current inmates.

The prisoners allege that the top corrections officials have done nothing as violence in the prisons has left five people dead during a two-week period in January.

“These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights,” the filing by Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro states.

In a statement to NBC News, Spiro added, “We cannot treat people this way and it’s time to do something about it.”

He added that they are “prepared to pursue all potential avenues to obtain relief for the people living in Mississippi’s prisons and their families.”

Spiro’s statement went on: “This unthinkable spate of deaths is the culmination of years of severe understaffing and neglect at Mississippi’s prisons. As Mississippi has incarcerated increasing numbers of people, it has dramatically reduced its funding of prisons. As a result, prison conditions fail to meet even the most basic human rights.”