James Corden’s Bunny Causes More Mayhem In New ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

James Corden returns as the troublesome Peter Rabbit in a new trailer for “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.

Bea (Rose Byrne) and Thomas’ (Domhnall Gleeson) pet is up to no good once again in the recently released teaser. However, this time he gets his friends in trouble, too.

RELATED: James Corden Is Back In New ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Trailer

Peter goes on an adventure and robs the farmer’s market.

Obviously, not all goes to plan and some of his pals are taken away. That’s when Peter and his human “parents” come to the rescue.

RELATED: James Corden Hints ‘Gavin And Stacey’ Could Return For A Full Season

Elizabeth Debicki, David Oyelowo, and Margot Robbie also star in the film.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” will finally arrive on June 18 after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic.