Madonna Cancels 2 More ‘Madame X’ Tour Dates: ‘It’s A Miracle I Have Gotten This Far’

Madonna has just cancelled two more tour dates on her “Madame X” tour, with the 61-year-old pop icon axing two shows at the London Palladium that were scheduled for next week, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

In an Instagram post, she explained she’s suffered “multiple injuries” and has cancelled numerous shows on the tour in order “to give myself time to recover.”

As she explained, her doctors “insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! It’s a miracle i have gotten this far but a lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of rehab every day.”

In addition, she said, she’s “switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.”

This past Sunday, Madonna issue a similar Instagram post announcing that she was cancelling her London concert scheduled for Monday night.

“The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show,” she wrote. “So I will keep going until I cannot.”

In the past few weeks, Madonna has cancelled a number of shows, including three in Boston, one in Miami, and most recently a concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

Madonna took to Instagram last week to apologize to her Lisbon fans, while blaming an illness or injury as to why she could not take the stage.

“Sorry I had to cancel tonight,” she wrote. “But I must listen to my body and rest!”

