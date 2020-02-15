Go Behind The Scenes For Making Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Music Video For ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are expressing their love in song.

The couple, who are set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, released the new music video for their collaboration “Nobody But You”.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Announces 2020 GRAMMYs Performance With Gwen Stefani

The video starts with each singer in dark rooms singing separately before showing them together doing all kinds of everyday things, including eating french fries and cuddling on the couch.

“Nobody But You” is the third song Shelton and Stefani have recorded together after 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and the 2017 holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

“I was at ‘The Voice’ compound, and Shane McAnally is on ‘Songland’, so they were there doing some cross-promotion. Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set,” Shelton told The Boot. “I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Lands Her First Spot On The Country Music Chart With Boyfriend Blake Shelton

He continued, “Then one day I was driving with Gwen, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too – it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now.”

Stefani and Shelton confirmed they were dating in November 2015.