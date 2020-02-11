‘Altered Carbon’ Heads Back Home In Season 2 Trailer

Netflix’s sci-fi hit is coming back for a second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first full trailer for the series’ highly anticipated return.

The new season finds Kovacs back, but now played by “Avengers” star Anthony Mackie, taking over from Joel Kinnaman in the first season.

Kovacs is still searching for the love of his life, Quellcrist Falconer, and is on her trailer back on his home planet Harlan’s world.

“All the godforsaken rocks we’ve been to, and we’re right back where we started,” he says in the trailer.

On the planet, Kovacs finds himself investigating a series of murders, with a dark connection to Quell.

Last month, the streamer released a new teaser for the series, revealing the new season of “Altered Carbon” will premiere on Feb. 27.

Netflix revealed in a teaser early in 2019 that Mackie would be taking over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs from Kinnaman.

New cast members include Simone Missick, Lela Loren and Torben Liebrecht, with actors Chris Conner and Renée Elise Goldsberry both returning after starring in the first season.