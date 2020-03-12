Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Bring New Energy To ‘Graveyard’, ‘Homecoming Queen?’

Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini bring the crowd to life with their takes on “Graveyard” and “Homecoming Queen?”

The two thrilling performers teamed up for “CMT Crossroads” for a live rendition of “Graveyard” from Halsey’s third studio album Manic.

The songstresses constantly switched between individual singing and high-energy harmonies. The performance really kicked into high gear halfway through, when Halsey and Ballerini came face to face — feeding off each other’s energy.

Halsey and Ballerini also put a fresh spin on the country singer’s new single “Homecoming Queen?”. The song is featured on Ballerini’s self-titled third studio album, Kelsea, out March 20.

Halsey released Manic on Jan. 17 to universal acclaim. The album features the lead single “Without Me” and collaborations with Alanis Morissette and BTS member Suga.

Halsey and Ballerini’s episode of “CMT Crossroads” premieres Wednesday, March 25.