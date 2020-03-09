Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant Star In New ‘The Undoing’ Trailer

Nicole Kidman is back for another HBO miniseries and she brought Hugh Grant along for the ride.

Kidman and Grant star in the new trailer for “The Undoing”. The drama is based on the novel You Should Have Known and stars Kidman as a successful therapist whose world is turned upside down by a violent death and her husband’s disappearance.

“Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice,” HBO explains in a statement posted by The Wrap. “Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Matilda De Angelis also star in the miniseries.

“The Undoing” premieres May 2020.