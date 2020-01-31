Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union: ‘There Are A Lot Of Black Women Hurt & Let Down’

Terry Crews is issuing an apology after saying the only woman he is loyal to is his wife.

Crews was met with feedback after being accused of betraying Gabrielle Union amid her departure from “America’s Got Talent” on allegations of workplace racism and sexism. Crews denied experiencing any racism, eliciting responses from people online and a possible jab from Union herself.

Now, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star is standing his ground.

“I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs — don’t mean I owe you bacon,” the “AGT” host tweeted on Monday, quoting an “Ancient Flint, Michigan proverb.”

“There is only one woman one earth I have to please,” he asserted in a separate tweet. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

His comments come after Crews defended “AGT”.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,” he said. “That was never my experience… in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

“My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do,” he added. “She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly… if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?”

Union later responded to a fan, seemingly throwing shade at Crews in the process.

“Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth-telling, wanting change and having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” she tweeted.

In a new statement published on Friday, Crews apologized for reacting “angrily” and not acknowledging “the pain of other people.”

“I told Kevin Hart a while ago, he needed to ‘acknowledge the pain of other people,’ Right now I have to do the same thing,” Crews said in a five-part tweet. “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.”

“I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience,” he continued. ” allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.”

He went on to directly address Union after both parts alluded to each other in previous tweets.

“I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize,” he asserted. “You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.”

“You are a role model to the entire black community and In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker,” Crews concluded. “I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support.”

