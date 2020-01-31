Jane Fonda To Bring Friday Drill Fridays To California, Announces First Demonstration In Los Angeles

Jane Fonda is wrangling more Friday Drill Friday supporters.

The actress, who kicked started FDF demonstrations in Washington DC, hoping to get government leaders to address the climate crisis, announced that she will launch FDF’s next phase across California, specifically in Los Angeles.

Fonda has enlisted a number of her famous friends, including her “Grace And Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Sally Field, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Casey Wilson and 11-year-old actor Iain Armitage, through the past three months in the United States capital. The demonstrations have resulted in many arrests both for Fonda and her pals.

Photo: Greenpeace

“We are excited to build off of the extraordinary energy from our time in D.C. and bring our call for action to Los Angeles. During this key period where action is essential and inaction is criminal, we’re going to massively scale up to take on the climate crisis,” Fonda said in a statement. “We know this is one of the last possible moments we have to change course and save lives and species on an unimaginable scale. The only thing that can stop the climate crisis is people organizing to demand change. So, on Feb. 7, we’ll take to the streets of Los Angeles, and then we’ll expand to cities across the country until this crisis ends. We don’t have time to wait, so we hope you will join us on this next phase of Fire Drill Fridays.”

Fonda had always planned to put Fire Drill Fridays on hiatus while she filmed the sixth season of the Netflix sitcom, but while “Grace And Frankie” enters production the icon decided to move the protests to California with her.

Fonda has joined forces with Greenpeace for the initiative.

“The last few months have shown us that people around the world are ready for a reckoning with the fossil fuel industry, and we’ll be in Los Angeles on Friday to keep the pressure on. The science is clear — we need to stop burning fossil fuels and invest aggressively in a transition to clean, safe, renewable energy. California has often been the environmental pace-setter for the nation, leading the way for others to follow. It’s now time for our leaders to show the way by passing a Green New Deal, halting new fossil fuel permitting, and beginning to transition off oil and gas, starting with those communities most burdened by fossil fuel operations,” said Greenpeace USA executive director Annie Leonard.

FDF will launch in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 before hitting different cities across California.